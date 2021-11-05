Aleida Núñez looks like tropical Barbie in a cute swimsuit | Instagram

Again the flirtatious actress born in Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco, the beautiful Aleida Núñez has shown why she is one of the favorites of Internet users, in a photo she appears looking like a whole Tropical barbie wearing flirty Swimwear of two pieces.

For years that for Aleida Nunez It has been one of the simplest things to win over millions of Internet users, thanks to the content he has been sharing since he opened his Instagram account since March 31, 2013.

This date was the one of her first photograph published on Instagram is precisely of her pregnancy, the following also had her status as a protagonist, until August 1, she already shared a photo wearing a slim figure.

From that moment on, this beauty has not stopped sharing the most flirtatious content, especially when it comes to swimsuits, like the one she shared a long time ago.

Aleida Nunez She appears with one of her smallest swimsuits, in several photos she captured her beauty with these tiny pieces.

The famous actress who gave life to “Impulsadora” in La Fea Más Bella, the Mexican version of “Yo Soy Betty La Fea”, the well-known Colombian telenovela that continues to be in the top 10 of the most viewed series on the Netxflix platform. , it looks like a beautiful Barbie.

This is because Aleida is wearing this swimsuit like a tropical doll, the design has some flowers and plants stamped and having her blonde hair easily reminds us of a tropical Barbie.

I like what I see, I love what I see and I think … Love yourself, “wrote Aleida Núñez.

He shared this publication at the beginning of the year, on January 27 on his official Instagram account, at the moment it has 157,492 red hearts and in terms of comments they have reached 2,417.

I love you Aleida you are the star that will never be able to reach “,” The feminine perfection in its maximum beautiful expression “, commented some fans.

There are three photographs that Aleida Núñez shared, in the first of them she is semi-sitting on a beautiful turquoise plush carpet, inside her room while she is in front of the mirror.

In the second shot Aleida appears posing in front of the mirror, her fans were surely moved by this specific photo, since the actress and model shows us a double view, both from the front and from the back, showing how tiny her swimsuit is.

Already in the third image she appears sitting on a kind of couch with an animal print pattern, with her legs stretched out and posing comfortably between the cushions, surely the photo served as inspiration for her fans.