Aleida Núñez knows how to wear good leggings, “Close up” | Instagram

If someone wears good leggings with pride and perfection, this is the beautiful Aleida Núñez. The Mexican actress not only took advantage of social networks to advertise her now famous clothes, but also established herself as the queen of leggings.

With a good approach that allowed the beautiful Aleida Nunez To show off her silhouette and curves to the fullest on social networks, she verified once again how good she looks in this and any press and that she is the ideal model for her clothing line.

This beautiful woman and former partner of the first actor Juan Ferrara left her followers stunned with a pair of leather-style leggings, ideal for the autumn-winter season, in black and red colors, which without distinction, wore them spectacularly.

The beautiful Aleida Núñez complemented her outfit with a very small and flirty black sports top, which allowed her sculptural figure to be outlined to the maximum and revealed her well-worked steel abdomen.

This beautiful woman decided to pose like the professional she has become with her back, arms up and in profile, showing off the angles of her famous anatomy completely on social networks. Aleida Núñez took these images with the aim of promoting her own line of women’s clothing, which mainly consist of leggings and jeans that shape and lift the figure.

Definitely, Aleida Nunez She has managed to earn her place on Mexican television and in the hearts of the public, although the opportunity for a leading role has not come for this beautiful woman, the truth is that she has known how to be current on the screen over the years.

Aleida’s face is one of the most recognized on television and you can well find this beautiful lady in a telenovela forum, than in a television program or presenting a musical show or staging, the truth is that she is a quite versatile woman.

In addition to being talented, successful and beautiful, Aleida Núñez has proposed to help others and has done so through foundations that support women and also encouraging her followers with images, phrases and others to increase their self-love and practice the “healthy mind in a healthy body”.