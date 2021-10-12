Aleida Núñez like JLo showing off her charms from behind | Instagram

The flirty star of the show has conquered millions thanks to her tremendous figure, which she is showing thanks to a Photo In which she appears reclining, Aleida Núñez immediately reminded us of JLo with her outfit and especially with her pose.

Delight, accelerate the pulse and provoke sighs is part of the daily menu of Aleida Nunez who creatively is in charge of showing off her curves through her posts on Instagram just as she did a long time ago with this one.

The actress appears reclining in a white armchair with wide cushions, it looks quite comfortable, so she says in her publication Aleida is at home.

This publication was made on April 25, 2020, just when the pandemic began, during the quarantine Aleida Nunez like other celebrities and millions of people they had to stay in their homes without going out.

During this period, which for many was quite long, they led to the creation of a lot of content on social networks, in the case of the flirtatious singer it was a plus, since her fans were excited about the content she shared continuously.

This beauty was wearing a type smock made of net with some stones that reflected the light and made them shine, said garment just reached the height of her enormous later charms, which have become an object of inspiration and sigh for millions.

In addition to this “blouse” she was wearing a slightly short white top underneath it, and that was it! Nothing was noticeable below, so surely this flirty photo was shared with the aim of making his followers sigh.

To this day he has 243,145 red hearts, curiously in his description he mentioned “Saturday without combing”, but most certainly none of his fans paid attention to his hair or maybe they did, but until the end.

We have seen this type of pose on several occasions and with different celebrities, however the one who immediately came to mind was the beautiful Jennifer Lopez who has a similar skin tone and also a huge boom boom.

The thrill of seeing the beautiful Aleida Nunez With nothing down and in that pose, he made some of his fans feel more inspired than ever to write him some racy comments.