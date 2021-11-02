Aleida Núñez looks beauty with only glitters, like Maribel Guardia | Instagram

With only glitters, that’s how the beautiful Aleida Nunez She boasted her beauty on social networks, nothing more and nothing less than in the style of the beautiful and beloved Maribel Guardia.

Aleida Núñez seems to have been inspired by Joan Sebastian’s ex to promote one of her musical themes, it is I want to kiss you, for which a really revealing photograph was taken.

The influencer decided to pose without beauty on a bed of red rose petals that gave a touch of romance and flirtation to the image, but without a doubt, her anatomy was the center of attention.

The curvy Aleida Núñez posed in front of her photographer with nothing but sparkles on her silver charms and leaving large areas of skin in view of her followers. The star of soap operas like La Fea Más Bella complemented her image with subtle and slim accessories on her wrists, neck and ears.

What also stands out in the attractive photograph of Juan Ferrara’s ex is her abundant blonde hair with black roots, just as it is in trend.

Aleida Núñez looks beauty with only glitters, like Maribel Guardia. Photo: Instagram.

The image shared in the artist’s content on her Instagram account reminded many of some images of the beautiful Maribel Guardia, the actress who is also an influencer.

Julián Figueroa’s mother has shared photographs in which she covers the most essential of her legendary anatomy with only highlights but in blue, with which she has shown off her beauty to the fullest and corroborated over and over again how spectacular she is to her more than 60 years old.

The beautiful Aleida seems to follow in the footsteps of the legendary Maribel, because in addition to looking spectacular at 40 years of age, she is an actress and singer as well as a television star.

For her costumes and presentations, the beautiful Aleida Nunez It has also been compared to nothing more and nothing less than the hottie, Ninel Conde. Like the Larry Ramos couple, Aleida has used very attractive costumes that highlight her beauty at all times, as well as being very revealing.

This beautiful woman also agrees that she wants to bring her audience very lively music with attractive dance steps and is even accompanied by beautiful dancers. Without a doubt Aleida is one of the most beautiful and talented women on the small screen, not for nothing has a broad artistic career.