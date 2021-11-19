Aleida Núñez boasts her exquisite figure with a black dress | Instagram

Once again the flirtatious and successful Mexican actress born in Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco Aleida Núñez once again conquered her fans, thanks to a Photo that he shared where he appears wearing his charms with a beautiful black dress.

Aleida Nunez It has been characterized by its beautiful curves and exquisite figure, thanks to its content on social networks, especially on Instagram where it gives us content continuously.

For a couple of days this beauty shared the news that she would launch this new project, where we have been seeing her publish certain content related to her new theater project.

He shared this image through his official Instagram account five hours ago, in which he is posing as his character in “Amor de tres” a spectacular cabaret show, which he launched a short time ago and which has become the most successful.

The garment she was wearing is black with long sleeves and a cut on the leg that highlights this flirty part of her body.

Aleida’s black dress has details on the seams where you can admire her pretty leg, on the arms and part of the neck decorated with details of stones in iridescent color.

It seems that the beautiful actress is ready to go on stage, because she is wearing a ready microphone and her outfit, in addition to the place that seems to be part of the theater.

She is Juana la Cubana en Amor de Tres, a cabaret show and she will do everything possible to stay with Pedro Navajas, “shared Aleida Núñez.

In the publication he also added some details about his presentation which will be held on November 20 and 27 in CDMX, in addition to the functions that will be at 6:00 p.m. and also 9:00 p.m.

Surely the character of Aleida Nunez She is similar to her, a very flirtatious woman determined to do what she wants.

The publication of the flirtatious actress, singer and model is about to reach 10,000 red hearts, it also has 164 comments, some of them mention that she is one of the most beautiful and flirtatious women in Mexico.

Spectacular and beautiful “,” How cute and beautiful “,” Simply beautiful truth of God “, commented his fans.

Núñez has more than 3.4 million followers on her official Instagram account, a figure that continues to increase as the days go by, especially now that she has been showing off her beauty and especially her beautiful curves.