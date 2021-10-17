Aleida Núñez looks her best angle from the foreground | Instagram

Continuously, the Mexican actress, model, singer and businesswoman Aleida Núñez has dedicated herself to pampering her fans with certain publications she makes, such as one in which she appears showing her enormous charms in the foreground.

Without a doubt this is one of the best angles in which her beauty has been captured, the best of all is that apparently it was she herself who recorded the video.

Aleida Nunez She shared these images in the stories of her official Instagram account: aleidanunez, currently has 1,688 publications on her feed, more than 3.4 million followers and she in turn follows 277 accounts.

Due to the publications that she has recently shared, we could say that the former beauty queen in various regional competitions since she was a teenager, is in Guanajuato due to the architecture that is seen around her in her most recent publications.

The interpreter of “Rosenda” in the soap opera The Mexican and the güero wore a black blouse with a rather deep neckline as well as a couple of straps that crossed the front, leaving their enormous charms immediately visible.

These types of outfits are the ones that usually accompany this beautiful actress and businesswoman in her publications

It seems that he was about to leave his hotel room or the place where he was staying, because although you could not see anything other than his beautiful face and charms, almost at the end of the video he He can make out behind her a decorative painting and a wall.

This is not the first time Aleida Nunez delights the pupil of her fans thanks to its content, the interpreter of “Mi Cucu” continuously publishes photos and rarely videos on her social networks, especially on her Instagram account.

He recently shared that he had a situation where his son was involved, since through online video games he began to talk with another “child” who seemed depressed, when he told his mother she realized that possibly he could be an adult posing as a child.