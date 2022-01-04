Aleida Núñez shows off her charms meditating from Turkey | Instagram

The interesting journey of Aleida Núñez continues its course, today the famous and flirtatious businesswoman is enjoying Turkey, taking the opportunity to meditate a little while show off her charms.

With a pose that many of her followers would like to be able to do to accompany her while she meditates a bit, the Mexican-born entertainment star decided to meditate a bit for her complete relaxation in Istanbul, Turkey.

For Aleida Nunez This trip could mean peace, harmony, delight and serenity, as we see it appear in her most recent Instagram posts since she began her journey to the Middle East.

The place where the beautiful television and theater actress was found was the Ayasofya Müzesi Trabson museum, which is a church located on the seashore, forming one of the many Byzantine ruins and that has become a delight for tourists who enjoy the architecture and the place.

One of the first photos Aleida Núñez shared from Turkey | Instagram aleidanunez

I am grateful every day Istambul for every moment in my life and that the abundance in all senses never stops in their lives “, said Aleida Núñez.

The image he shared 9 hours ago on his official Instagram, appears sitting on his knees with a position as if he were more than meditating, praying.

Aleida is wearing a completely black look, top and pants of the same fabric, as well as socks and a hat, this monochrome tone would accompany her throughout the day perhaps.

Although apparently this is a church “in ruins” it looks quite neat and even the lamps that appear in Núñez’s image are lit, although it could also be that they are to attract more tourists like her.

May it be so forever Aleida, thank you for existing in this time of my life to admire such beauty “, commented a fan.

Probably some of his followers did not know how to admire the beautiful spectacle of his photography, with the beauty of the church or the beauty of the actress itself. Aleida NunezPerhaps first they looked for his figure and later they admired the rest.

A day ago, the actress of the telenovela “Tomorrow is forever” shared a publication where she had already arrived in Turkey for five hours and she showed us a little about the possible hotel where she was staying.

It is certain that Aleida has traveled with her son Alexander, however, at the moment her stay with her mother has not been confirmed, because the actress has only shared content where only she appears, perhaps her son stayed with her father.