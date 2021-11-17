Aleida Núñez wears the bonbon in the water, Yanet García style | Instagram

Aleida Núñez once again dazzled her followers, now from inside the water like a beautiful mermaid and in the purest style Yanet Garcia. The Mexican actress For the occasion, she chose a two-piece mini swimsuit in a very striking pink color that stole the sighs of Internet users.

The beauty Aleida Nunez she lost the bottom of the swimsuit among her charms and complemented her image with her hair in a rather relaxed updo, natural makeup and some light accessories.

The actress and singer got into the water to enjoy it, all this during a delicious trip full of enjoyment and relaxation. Aleida shared the photo on her official Instagram account with a nice message about how important it is to travel and enjoy.

Travel so that life does not escape us … # casamalca @ mario.dibs, wrote the Televisa star next to the photograph.

The publication was shared on June 7 and has exceeded 95 thousand reactions on the famous social network, the followers of Aleida Núñez did not take long to fill the famous with compliments, emojis, kisses and others.

Aleida Núñez wears the bonbon in the water, Yanet García style. Photo: Instagram.

There is good news, Núñez has shared in her Instagram stories that she will have one more participation on television as she will be the guest host of an Israel Jaitovitch program.

For the occasion, this beautiful woman chose a stunning sequin dress with a plunging front neckline, revealing much of her charms, something that fascinates her followers. The famous woman complemented her outfit with her perfectly styled and elegant hair, a makeup that made her look more than stunning and all her charisma.

The beautiful Aleida Nunez It has been cataloged as one of the recognized faces on Mexican television and despite not being the protagonist, it has left its mark with its beauty, personality and talent in each of its projects.

She has recently been seen in the Hoy Program, where she was part of the guests of the reality show Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy and later, she has been invited to the Televisa broadcast. In addition to this, Aleida Núñez continues with other projects such as her participation in the staging Amor de tres and her career as a businesswoman with her brand of women’s clothing.

The actress has innovated with her brand that specializes in leggings and jeans that shape the figures of the ladies, a formula that has been a resounding success. Adding to this that she is herself the model of these garments.