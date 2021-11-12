Aleida Núñez “shakes” social networks with only her jeans | Instagram

In a new way, the beautiful Aleida Núñez caught glances on social networks, this after deciding to pose only with her jeans for all Internet users and the result was really captivating for everyone.

The Mexican actress decided to pose for the camera using only tight blue jeans that make it clear that she could well be the new Miss Bum Bum, because they look really spectacular.

Aleida Nunez He decided that only his jeans were enough for the photograph so he was able to turn his back to the camera a bit trying to cover the most essential of his charms so that the photograph can be visible on his Instagram account, but a lot of skin was visible from everybody.

It may interest you: TODAY Program: Actor attends after his great anger with female drivers

Juan Ferrara’s ex complemented her image only with her long flowing and wavy blonde hair and attractive makeup that made her look truly beautiful in front of her photographer who captured her best angle.

LOOK AT THE PHOTOGRAPH OF ALEIDA HERE

Aleida Núñez “shakes up” social networks with only her jeans. Photo: Instagram.

This image was taken to promote her brand of women’s clothing, because thinking of women, the beautiful Aleida Núñez launched garments, mainly leggings and jeans that favor and stylize the curves of women. However, expectations are high, because as this beautiful woman is the model, everything looks really incredible.

The also singer began advertising her brand with this photograph and without a doubt the acceptance of her products has been high and she continues to promote them on her social networks in all sizes and colors.

GIRLS!! Very soon @sensualejeans my brand of JEANS that you will love !!!, wrote the star next to the photograph.

The publication was shared on August 12, 2019 on the official Instagram account of the beautiful Aleida Núñez and obtained more than 75 thousand reactions on the famous social network. Her followers took advantage of the comment box to share how beautiful she looks in the photograph.

Undoubtedly, Aleida Nunez She is one of the most recognized faces on Mexican television, despite not having had a leading role, the actress has left her mark with each of her characters thanks to her beauty and personality.

It is difficult for many not to see her and to remember Yazmín García, a character whom she gave life to in the telenovela La Fea Más Bella, in which she shared credits with Angélica Vale and Jaime Camil as “la quitamaridos”, nothing loved by the Cuartel de las Ugly.