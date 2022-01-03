Aleida Núñez monopolizes glances in a little outfit, the new Bombón? | Instagram

Very much in the style of Ninel Conde! The beautiful Mexican actress Aleida Núñez captured all eyes on her way out of the sea with a small outfit that revealed much of her enormous beauty. Aleida Núñez chose to take a photo a place more than paradisiacal, the sea and to make it even more special, the singer was also captured at the moment of leaving the water.

Walking and making it seem like her beauty levitates among the waves of the sea the beauty Aleida Nunez He modeled for the camera lens very much in the style of Bombón, Ninel Conde.

In the quite attractive image by the way, you can see the Televisa star with his abundant dark and wavy hair and a micro outfit that few will surely forget.

For the occasion, Aleida Núñez chose a rather small black swimsuit that left much of her skin and beauty in view, the prominent curves of Juan Ferrara’s ex undoubtedly became the protagonists and Aleida, a goddess of sea.

The followers of this beautiful woman liked the photograph so much that they took it up again to be shared in a fan account of the actress, in this way they can admire it again and again and fill it with all kinds of compliments.

Aleida Núñez monopolizes glances in a little outfit, The new Bombón ?. Photo: Instagram.

The faithful followers of Aleida Núñez noticed on their social networks that the artist said goodbye to 2021 in a more than special place, in Dubai, from where we could admire her on camels, with typical costumes and others.

Recently, the beautiful Aleida attracted the attention of the media after the unfortunate departure of her former partner, Carlos Marín, a member of the famous international group, Il Divo.

Marín passed away at the end of 2021 and Aleida Nunez She took advantage of social networks to share how really surprised and sad she was at the loss of the singer; However, what many media outlets remembered was that when the actress revealed that there was something with the famous, Carlos would have pressured her to deny everything and would have indicated that they were only friends.

Many assure that Aleida took advantage of the moment to attract reflectors; However, her followers believe that the famous woman was really affected by the departure of someone who was quite important in her life, despite what may have happened between them. Fortunately, the beautiful Aleida was able to close the year in the most positive and receive this 2022, a new opportunity from a magical place.