Aleida Núñez opens her blouse and catches glances, “Forgot the bottom” | Instagram

Forgot the bottom! The beautiful Mexican actress Aleida Núñez made it clear that she forgot, most likely on purpose what was under her blouse, something that of course did not bother her followers on social networks.

Aleida Núñez was seen on Instagram in a photograph in which she really looks very young, but no less beautiful than she is today. For the image, the former star of La Fea Más Bella posed with a very elegant white and black striped blouse, which she did not button to leave much in view of her followers.

The opening of her garment allowed her to show off her flat stomach and more than that, as some of her attributes came to light while the Televisa star modeled for her photographer. Aleida Nunez She decided to show off with an elegant but natural makeup and with her abundant, perfectly combed hair.

The ex of Juan Ferrara was seen as flirtatious in the photograph playing with one of his hands while looking really beautiful. This image dates from a few years before, as you can see how young he is in his face.

Currently, Aleida Núñez continues to look like a real young lady; However, her features have acquired a maturity that make her look even more beautiful and what can be said about her enormous figure, which seems to have been forged by the gods themselves.

Aleida Núñez opens her blouse and catches glances, “Forgot what is below.” Photo: Instagram.

Although she has always looked beautiful, with the passage of time the Mexican actress and singer has acquired a more fitness body, you can see this in her well-marked abdomen, in her toned legs and in her figure completely.

Aleida Nunez has made it clear that his figure is the result of discipline, training and a healthy diet. Frequently, he shares images of his daily training and motivational phrases on social networks, on more than one occasion he has pointed out that the time does not matter, but complying with the training that does so much good for his health and figure.

Núñez has confessed that he doesn’t always feel like getting out of bed to train; however, she struggles to do so and after exercising feels happy and grateful she did.

The businesswoman also seeks to motivate her followers with her images, phrases and life example, she takes advantage of the slightest opportunity to be positive and share it on her social networks, because she never knows when that can really help someone who is in trouble.