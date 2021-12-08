Aleida Núñez, the camera captures all her charm, “from below” | Instagram

From below! That was how the mischievous camera captured the charm of the beautiful Aleida Núñez for social networks, who wore a truly revealing outfit that set the imagination of her followers flying.

From a truly mischievous angle, the lens was posed to capture each of the curves of Aleida Nunez, who posed like a professional model on some stairs in a most elegant place.

The beautiful former member of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy posed at various angles, standing and sitting for the camera, completely focused on what she was doing and as if she did not notice the presence of the camera.

Aleida Núñez chose for the occasion an attractive and very small blue dress with thin straps and a very pronounced neckline at the front, while it is quite short so it exposed her beautiful and well-worked legs and was at risk of showing more than that.

Once again, the Mexican actress proved to be a more than beautiful and curvy woman, with an hourglass figure that has consolidated her as one of the most beautiful women on Mexican television.

Aleida Núñez, the camera captures all her charm, “from below”. Photo: Instagram.

Núñez is an example of discipline and tenacity, because every day she decides to share with her followers that her statuesque anatomy is not a matter of luck, but that she is a woman who constantly trains and takes care of herself. The famous 40-year-old has confessed that there are days when she doesn’t want to get out of bed to exercise; however, it does it and then it feels great.

Juan Ferrara’s beautiful ex is currently very active with various projects, she is on tour with colleagues like Latin Lover in the staging Amor de tres, full of talent, music and beauty.

Aleida Nunez It will close the year quite well and with a lot of work, because in addition to the theater this beautiful woman has been very active on television, where she has been a guest on various programs and is aware of her clothing line for women.

Thinking of women, Aleida launched a brand of leggings and jeans that help to lift and shape the female figure, something that has been a huge success, especially for those who enjoy being the model of these garments herself.