Aleida Núñez accommodates the chocolate in the sea, “goodbye Yanet García” | Instagram

Goodbye, Climate Girl! The beautiful Yanet García was forgotten after an intense photograph that Aleida Núñez’s followers have shared on social networks. In the image in question, the beautiful Televisa actress is enjoying the sea.

In full sun, sand and sea, the beautiful Aleida Nunez he posed for the camera of his photographer with his back turned and showing off his now famous “bombón” that he surpassed his followers say, that of other celebrities such as Ninel Conde and Yanet García.

The former star of La Fea Más Bella chose for the occasion a small red two-piece swimsuit that immediately stole the sighs of those who could appreciate it and the social networks where the photograph is found.

In the image, you can see Juan Ferrada’s ex not only modeling the beautiful beach outfit, but also arranging its lower part, something that gives a much more flirtatious touch to the panorama that Internet users are appreciating.

The beautiful Aleida Núñez did not even require an accessory to elevate her enormous beauty and pronounced curves, only her abundant, quite relaxed blonde hair became her accomplice.

Aleida Núñez accommodates the chocolate in the sea, “bye Yanet García.” Photo: Instagram.

In the background of the panorama and in the background, despite being spectacular, is the sea with its beautiful blue and the bursting of its waves; same that became an accomplice of the beauty of the also singer.

Photography was liked so much that it is found on Instagram in a fan account of Aleida Núñez, where they take the opportunity to admire her beauty over and over again and fill the box with comments with compliments for the artist.

At 40 years of age, Núñez is a complete and consolidated artist, the actress who began at a very young age in the world of soap operas is also a host, singer and businesswoman.

The popularity in social networks has also placed the former challenger of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy as an influencer and takes advantage of this medium to share her content, to motivate her followers with phrases and others and also to share her projects and products.

Aleida Nunez owns her own brand of jeans and leggings for women, which have the objective of shaping and lifting curves and to the delight of men, she herself is the model of her products.