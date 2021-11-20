Only water, Aleida Núñez’s favorite “outfit” for networks | Instagram

Water has become the favorite outfit of the beautiful Aleida Núñez !, the beautiful Mexican actress He became one with the vital liquid and the result left his followers in social networks more than amazed.

The star of tenenovelas like La Fea Más Bella decided that she wanted to show her most natural side to her followers and that is why she took the water as an accomplice and got into the jacuzzi to give the best view of social networks from this place.

Aleida Nunez She chose as her only accessory only a towel on her head and small bracelets and earrings that further highlighted her beautiful skin tone. The actress took that moment to meditate and relax and wanted to share it with netizens on Instagram.

For the photograph, the former member of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy posed from the jacuzzi, in the water and in the most comfortable way, she chose to put her legs bent and bring her arms towards them showing too much skin but covering enough so that the image can be admired on social media.

This photograph really seems like a work of art, because the beauty of Aleida Nunez It mixes with the purity of the water and the natural environment of the place where the Televisa star was captured.

Just water, Aleida Núñez’s favorite “outfit” for networks. Photo: Instagram.

The publication was shared on the official Instagram account on January 2 and was described as “Catharsis”, currently it has more than 70 thousand reactions on the famous social network. The followers of the singer also took advantage of the comment box to fill her with compliments and tell her again and again how beautiful she looks.

The Mexican television star is currently very active in the entertainment world and his followers are more than happy to be able to enjoy his beauty thanks to the staging of Amor de tres. This story is being presented on Saturdays in November.

In addition to this complicity, Aleida is promoting her musical show that has been compared to others like Ninel Conde’s since the rhythm and beauty are constant in her presentations.

Núñez is also a businesswoman and has her own line of women’s clothing, mainly jeans and leggings in order to shape female curves, which has been a resounding success.