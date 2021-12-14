Aleida Núñez poses her beauty on a bike, “Forgot the pants” | Instagram

On a bicycle! This is how the beautiful Aleida Núñez decided that she would show off her beauty on social networks and the truth is that it was a resounding success in them, where more than one was captivated by her beauty.

The beautiful Mexican actress Aleida Nunez She presumed to be the possessor of a spectacular figure, forgetting her pants and posing on her back from a bicycle with which she had a more than attractive ride in a park and more than for her, for her followers.

The former challenger of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy took the opportunity of a nice day out to show off her curvy figure in a pretty, rather small, two-piece swimsuit.

The Televisa star chose the outfit stamped on the top and iridescent blue on the bottom, a tone that highlighted her tanned and radiant skin and highlighted her shapely legs to the maximum and even where her legs lose their name.

From the back, this is how the spectacular Aleida Núñez posed for the photograph to highlight the most famous of her attributes and was captured by her photographer “as if she did not realize it”, all to delight Internet users with a beautiful smile, natural makeup and her straight blonde hair.

Aleida Núñez poses her beauty on a bike, “Forgot the pants.” Photo: Instagram.

At the bottom of the photograph you can see that this beautiful woman was enjoying her stay in a family park, where surely more than one passerby stopped to admire her enormous beauty.

The beauty Aleida Nunez He shared this photograph on his Twitter account, once again inviting his followers to be part of his exclusive content page, which has only recently started and is surely already a resounding success.

Aleida decided to make more than flirtatious content again for her most loyal followers and for this reason she created this page where only subscribers will have more of this beautiful woman on their screens.

Recently, the beautiful actress and singer gave a taste of a photograph in which she appears with an elegant coat that, when left open, shows that the artist does not wear anything under it and does show off her charms and curves a lot.