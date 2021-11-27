Aleida Núñez poses her charms to the Sun, in an Eva costume? | Instagram

He did it again! The beautiful Aleida Núñez stole thousands of sighs on social networks with a really spectacular photograph in which of course, the Mexican actress it looks like a work of art. Juan Ferrara’s ex took advantage of the Sun to make this a unique image.

In the photograph in question, the beautiful Aleida Nunez against sunlight, making it practically impossible to perceive whether the beautiful singer wears a costume or is in Eva’s costume. What can be appreciated is that this beautiful woman is in profile and with her hair completely loose.

The also model is near a tree that was also part of the landscape and a beautiful sunset that simulates that all the light of the king star actually comes from the famous Televisa star.

The actress of great successes such as La Fea Más Bella confessed how much she enjoys moments like this and photography, also the importance of the inner light of each being and made it evident with a powerful message.

Even if there are periods of darkness, always recognize the light that you have inside … ✨ #sunset #reflexion #amorpropio I love sunsets, I love photography , wrote the famous next to the photograph.

The beautiful Aleida shared the image on her official Instagram account more than 20 hours ago and has already exceeded 10,000 reactions on the famous social network, her followers took the opportunity to fill Núñez’s comment box with compliments and emojis of hearts and others .

Aleida Nunez She has become one of the spoiled Mexican women on social networks, her popularity is increasing thanks to her enormous beauty, talent and new projects that help her reach more people on Instagram and other networks.

Currently, this beautiful actress is being part of the staging Amor de Tres alongside the handsome Latin Lover. The star has shared that they can admire her in this story every Saturday in November and has taken advantage of the networks and television to publicize the story.

The artist has proven to be more than talented in more than one area since she is not only an actress, but also a singer, businesswoman, model, among others. Aleida Núñez has her own clothing line for women that helps shape the figure and it is really a success.