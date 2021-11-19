Aleida Núñez as a goddess with very little and on the couch | Instagram

Like a goddess !, the beautiful Aleida Núñez once again showed off her beauty on a couch. The Televisa star knows that his formula is to bring very little and he did so to once again captivate his followers on social networks.

Aware of having a more than stunning anatomy, the beautiful Aleida Nunez She posed like a professional on an elegant purple couch and making herself as comfortable as possible so that the camera could capture her in the best possible way.

It was an open robe like the Mexican actress She wore her charms to the fullest for her photographer, Aleida concentrated on enjoying the moment and with closed eyes she got comfortable with only the lower part of her yellow swimsuit and a translucent robe that tried to cover the most essential of her curvy figure.

Undoubtedly, the eyes of the Internet users went immediately to the well-worked legs of the actress and her steel abdomen, her curves became more than evident in the image that the same famous from Televisa shared on social networks.

The photograph was shared on Aleida Núñez’s official Instagram account on March 7 and got more than 40 thousand reactions on the famous social network. The star took advantage of the description of the publication to write a beautiful message.

Aleida Núñez as a goddess with very little and on the couch. Photo: Instagram.

Find the most beautiful of your memories and put it in your dreams … ✨, shared Aleida.

The ex of Juan Ferrara immediately received the compliments of his fervent followers and admirers who are watching the content he shares on his social networks and new projects.

Recently, Aleida Nunez showed that she was the hardest worker because she had a long call to be a guest host of an Israel Jaitovitch program. For this program the actress and singer looked more than spectacular.

In the images that she shared both in her stories and on her Instagram feed, you can see how this beautiful woman wore a very short evening dress with a pronounced neckline in front. The dress in question literally made her shine as it was made of gold sequins and highlighted her curves at all times.

Aleida has proven to be a hard-working and independent woman who does not depend on a man to survive or lead a good life. At all times, he shares messages of self-love and motivational messages with his followers that inspire more than one.