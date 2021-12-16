Aleida Núñez raises her skirt for the networks, a la Marilyn Monroe | Instagram

Really beautiful! The beautiful Aleida Núñez made use of her beauty and elegance to capture the looks on social networks and remind many of Marilyn Monroe herself by raising her skirt for a photo shoot.

The Televisa star decided to wear a pretty pink outfit to shake the networks with her beauty and curves. A rather short and fitted top revealed part of the beauty of the Aleida Nunez, but it was the bottom of her outfit that liked the most.

The spectacular Mexican actress chose a ruffled skirt and very thin fabric to complement her outfit, which she decided to elevate to show off her well toned legs to the fullest for her most fervent admirers.

The beautiful Aleida Núñez perched on a large armchair that made her look like the queen that she is with comfortable pink and very particular tennis shoes, natural makeup and her beautiful, very straight hair.

The photographs were shared on the official Instagram account of the beautiful Aleida Núñez less than an hour ago and have exceeded 14 thousand reactions on the famous social network. The followers of the singer also took the opportunity to fill her with compliments and emojis.

Aleida Núñez raises her skirt for the nets, a la Marilyn Monroe. Photo: Instagram.

This beautiful woman complemented the publication with a nice message that talks about the importance of always looking for a way to get ahead, Aleida enjoys motivating her followers to always be better and live happily.

Get up, sigh, smile and move on ✨ , wrote the famous next to the images.

Over the years, Aleida Núñez has established herself on Mexican television, but even more so on social networks where she has become one of the spoiled ones. The famous actress, singer and businesswoman keeps Internet users captivated with the content that she constantly shares on her various networks.

If that were not enough, this beautiful woman has decided to pamper her followers even more by creating her exclusive content page so they can see even more of her imposing and well-worked anatomy.

Nowadays Aleida Nunez She has been very active both on the small screen and outside of it, since not only has she been a guest host of various television programs such as the Hoy program, but she is also on tour with former wrestler Latin Lover in the staging Love of Three.

The famous one has shared on her social networks the spectacular outfits with which she is presented in the play and parts of it with which she invites her followers not to miss it.