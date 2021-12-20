Aleida Núñez reacts to the departure of Carlos Marín from Il Divo | Instagram

Unfortunately, the news was released last Sunday, December 19, as the talented singer of Il Divo, the group of international stature, Carlos Marin He passed away and the one who reacted quickly was the beautiful Aleida Núñez.

The Mexican actress shared on her social networks that she could not believe the news about Carlos Marín since it transcended in the past that they were quite close. Aleida Nunez He took the opportunity to send a message to the singer of Il Divo after his departure.

The also singer regretted the events and asked Marín to fly high, indicating that she has very good memories and with her talent that went around the world.

I can’t believe this news … my dear, Carlos, rest in Peace. Fly high … I keep great memories and your immense talent that you gave to the world, prompt resignation to your family, wrote the talented artist.

Remember that Aleida Nunez would have shared a few years ago having a relationship with the singer of Il Divo; however, he flatly denied it. In Ventaneando, an audio would have arisen in which the singer pointed out to Aleida Núñez that he had to deny himself and indicate that they were only good friends but that he would completely deny it in public and leave her very badly off.

Aleida Núñez reacts to the departure of Carlos Marín from Il Divo. Photo: Instagram.

It was at the end of last week that the unfortunate news emerged that Carlos Marín had been hospitalized in intensive care, intubated and induced to coma since December 8, which spoke of a rather delicate state of health and a reserved prognosis.

Finally, eleven days after his admission to the hospital, on December 19 the unfortunate loss of the 53-year-old singer was announced. Before this news, the world-famous group would have canceled their tour and scheduled for December 2020.

Carlos Marín obtained enormous recognition within the musical group; However, his career was well behind it and he was part of zarzuelas, musical theater and others, even as a child he recorded a couple of albums.

Obviously the surprise and feeling of the beautiful Aleida Núñez makes it clear that there was a lot of rapprochement between the singer and the beautiful actress and that because of what they lived, her departure significantly affected her. The cause of Marín’s unfortunate condition is said to have been Covid-19, which continues to cause concern internationally.