Aleida Núñez, ready for Christmas, poses next to a beautiful pine tree | Instagram

Something that millions of people agree on is that the Christmas holidays unite families, as happened with Aleida Núñez who appeared posing next to a beautiful already decorated pine tree, there is no doubt that it is already ready for christmas.

This image in the most recent of her official Instagram account, where we continuously admire the beauty of this flirtatious actress and singer, where she wears tight clothes that highlight her silhouette as well as her charms.

Although to tell the truth this time it was something a little different, well Aleida Nunez She was very demure, posing perfect for a photograph that you could easily frame and hang on the wall of your home.

While the actress of “La Fea Más Bella”, posed in a photo next to a pine tree, despite not showing off her silhouette as on other occasions, she looks more beautiful than ever, since she is next to her loved ones.

Aleida Núñez is already ready to receive Christmas | Instagram aleidanunez

Christmas is near, my mom’s decoration and my sister’s photo, “wrote Aleida Núñez.

In his description, as you can see, he refers to his family, his sister Marcela Núñez was in charge of taking the photo, as for all the decoration, perhaps not only the Christmas tree, but the room was also in charge of his mother.

On few occasions the Mexican actress born in Jalisco talks about her family, probably as other personalities usually do, she prefers to keep her loved ones out of the spotlight and thus avoid possible altercations or accusations.

Christmas trees there are variations in terms of colors, obviously the most common is green, but it has also been chosen to use shades such as white and even frosted ones.

In the case of the mother of Aleida Nunez decided to use cooler colors, so the white tree with decorations in blue and some others also in white is the predominant in terms of decoration theme.

Aleida seems to be wearing a plush type “teddy” sweater that seems to be bearskin, evidently said garment is not made of original leather or synthetic, it is a variation of the fabric that gives it the perfect plush to keep a little warm .