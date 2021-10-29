Aleida Núñez says good morning with “close up” to her charms | Instagram

Aleida Núñez once again shared how generous she is with her followers, this time remembering them and giving them more than flirtatious good morning from nothing more and nothing less than from the gym. With a flirtatious kiss and “close up” to her charms, the beautiful Mexican actress said good morning to her followers and friends on social networks.

The Mexican actress she recorded herself from very close, starting with her face, blowing a flirtatious kiss and going through the rest of her anatomy on impact to show off her curvy figure.

Aleida Nunez He has made it clear at all times that his figure is the result of discipline, a healthy diet and physical training. The actress of La Fea Más Bella shared her beauty, charms, beautiful legs and well worked abdomen.

For her training, which apparently was already quite started since Aleida Núñez had already sweated a lot, the television star chose a two-piece outfit in blue, which, more than a sports outfit, looked like interiors, as they were very small and thin garments. .

Day by day, Aleida strives to have a healthy body in a healthy mind and to serve as an example and inspiration for others, she shares part of her training on her official Instagram account either on feed or in her stories, as on this occasion.

Aleida Núñez says good morning with “close up” to her charms. Photo: Capture.

Juan Ferrara’s ex has made it clear that it is not easy to have this discipline and that there are days when she does not even want to stand up; however, she struggles to get up and start and the energy and positivity begins to come to her.

Aleida Nunez He uses his social networks more than to show off his beauty and achievements, he takes advantage of this space to motivate his millions of followers and he frequently shares motivational phrases and others.

In addition, Núñez is a businesswoman, so she takes advantage of these spaces to share photos in which she models the clothes she has in her women’s clothing brand, which mainly consists of leggings and jeans.

Aleida is one of the darlings of social networks and frequently shares content to be close to her followers with whom she feels more than grateful for everything they give her, for their love and support and her years of artistic career. He has recently had some appearances on television and is promoting his show Amor de tres.