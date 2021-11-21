Aleida Núñez dances in Amor de Tres wearing a flirty body | Instagram

Little by little Aleida Núñez the famous Mexican actress and singer has been sharing content related to her latest project: “Love of three“, where we see her use in one of the videos a coquettish body with which he appears dancing.

This flirtatious actress, singer and model has taken advantage of her charms and her excellent way of performing on stage, as we see in these flirty videos.

For Aleida Nunez It has been something of the simplest to show off and especially to show off his figure on his social networks, which has also been fruitful for him since his account is constantly increasing in terms of the number of followers.

It may interest you: Bebeshita exposes her charms in a swimsuit from the beach

To this day, the flirtatious actress already has 3.4 million followers, an amount that not any of the celebrity personalities can reach, unless they are extremely well known.

In the images that we see from her two videos, she appears in the first one wearing her charms with this striking outfit, in addition to wearing stockings and her beautiful and long loose hair.

Aleida Núñez dances in Amor de Tres wearing a flirty body | Instagram aleidanunez

The design of the piece is pink in addition to having long sleeves and bright details, they look like pieces of mirrors because they reflect the light causing the eyes to focus on the part of the body where they are embedded.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEOS.

The videos she shared in her stories, but in turn they were shared by her fans who recorded her while she gave her show accompanied by other characters and dancers, the person who tagged her wrote a message telling her that he loved her.

In the second video we see her accompanied by Víctor Manuel Reséndez Ruíz better known as Latin Lover, who began his career as a professional wrestler, later ventured into acting and also became an excellent dancer.

In the scene where he appears with Aleida Nunez We see them dancing one of the best known cumbia songs in Mexico called “Se me perdita la cadenita”.

For this part of the scene Aleida is wearing the same bodysuit that a while ago, only now she seems to be wearing a very short skirt with silver fringes, without a doubt the flirtatious actress knows very well how to move her hips to the rhythm of the music.

This is one of the songs that we will find in her repertoire, because in addition to being an actress, she has also released an album with cumbia hits that would make anyone dance right away.