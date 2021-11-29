Aleida Núñez poses from behind in front of the beach with a swimsuit | Instagram

In a one-piece swimsuit, the flirty Mexican model, actress and businesswoman Aleida Núñez, was shown from behind while posing in front of the beach, his fans were delighted with the beautiful panorama in front of them.

This beauty and celebrity star was wearing a flirty swimsuit When the image was taken, you may not have realized at the time the image was taken, his natural pose speaks for itself.

Aleida Nunez She was wearing a garment that we had seen previously, in a previous publication, on her official Instagram, only that she was posing in front of her, now you can enjoy seeing her from another angle.

It may interest you: Noelia “As I am”, poses only with a black body in video

This beauty born in Lagos de Morelos, Jalisco quickly won the affection of her followers and especially their admiration, thanks to the fact that her content is extremely flirtatious, with which she delights her followers and some Internet users.

Aleida Núñez poses from behind in front of the beach with a swimsuit | Instagram aleidanunez

Let it be eternal what makes you happy … I invite you to my VIP page, do not stay with the desire, photos especially for you, “said Aleida Núñez.

A day ago the actress who participated in the Mexican soap opera La Fea Más Bella, shared this photo, already having more than 32 thousand red hearts and 230 comments, perhaps if she had shown a little more of her tanned skin, she would have had more reaction for part of his followers.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO.

Thanks to the fact that Aleida is posing from behind, her later charms would have been the protagonists of the image, without thinking twice, however this time the flirtatious businesswoman only showed a part that is also extremely flirtatious.

Nice view and a beautiful doll “,” You are eternal beauty “,” Beautiful view that you adorn with your figure “, some fans commented.

Aleida Núñez as a businesswoman

Maybe not many people knew, but Aleida Nunez Besides being an actress and model, she also became a businesswoman for a couple of years.

Currently this Mexican beauty has a line of sportswear in addition to jeans, which on several occasions she has shown off wearing them, as other personalities in the medium usually do, the clearest example is Noelia with Noelicious.

At the moment this is what Núñez has shared as a businesswoman on her social networks, surely soon or in a future that we hope will not be so far away, share more details about other businesses if you have them.