Aleida Núñez sets aside her coat for her photographer, cold? | Instagram

Not even cold! Faced with enormous beauty, Mexican actress Aleida Núñez does not stop surprising her most fervent admirers on social networks. This beautiful woman did it once more by putting aside her coat to reveal not only a beautiful purple outfit, but also her spectacular anatomy.

Making it clear that temperature is not something that influences their way of being or dressing, the beautiful Aleida Nunez He left a beautiful cabin to enjoy the cool winter weather and what better way to do it than to leave his coat aside.

The Mexican actress chose for the occasion to pose like a professional and give away more than a photograph, a recording for her followers on social networks. In these images you can see the elegance and beauty of the former Juan Ferrara in all its splendor.

The beautiful Aleida Núñez chose a beautiful purple lace outfit for the occasion, which she complemented with a large and voluminous coat, beautiful high-top sneakers and her perfectly straight blonde hair.

The photographer of the former star of La Fea Más Bella did not miss the opportunity to record it from different angles and herself to share the images on their respective and official social networks.

Aleida Núñez sets aside her coat for her photographer, cold? Photo: Instagram.

Aleida Núñez shared the recording a day ago and exceeded 200 thousand reproductions on the famous social network; The actress took advantage of them to promote her exclusive content page.

Núñez does not have much to have launched this page, but surely it is already a success because the singer is also one of the most loved in social networks, where she has consolidated with her content, mainly on instagram.

The most loyal followers of the also businesswoman are usually aware of everything she shares on her networks, which can be from photographs of her day to day to artistic projects.

Aleida Nunez 2021 closed in the most spectacular, full of work and with enough time to take a well-deserved vacation and receive 2022 in a magical and paradisiacal place. Since November, the artist starred in the musical Amor de tres alongside Latin Lover, which lasted until December.

Later, he gave a well-deserved getaway nothing more and nothing less than Dubai, a place from where he has been photographed with typical costumes and in really beautiful places, his followers enjoy these images even more.