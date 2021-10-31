Aleida Núñez becomes a beautiful and flirtatious catrina | Instagram

This is the second time that the flirty Mexican actress shares content dressed as a beautiful catrinaRecently Aleida Núñez delighted her fans with other types of photos showing off her beauty.

A couple of weeks ago through her stories on Instagram we saw the flirt Aleida Nunez show off this same look, this October 31 Halloween is celebrated in the United States and northern Mexico, surely that costume is perfect for this day.

In two more days in Mexico our loved ones who are no longer alive with us are celebrated, it is a tradition of the country that is known in various parts of the world.

Mexico is not only known for its gastronomy but also for its traditions, which each year become more famous, including important brands such as Mattel or Nike launch products that refer to November 2.

In these photos that shared the actress of hits like La Fea más bella or Mañana es para Siempre, she appears wearing her makeup which is really impressive.

Aleida Núñez becomes a beautiful and flirtatious catrina | Instagram aleidanunuez

Aleida Nunez She is wearing a crown made with black and red roses, in addition to one made with black and gold pinnate corn leaves, in the middle it has a small red flower, this crown also has several arrangements that form the petals of a huge flower.

This beautiful businesswoman has taken good care of the details of her outfit, as for her makeup, the pale tone that characterizes the catrinas immediately became present, in addition to the purple and pink colors.

Instead of Aleida having her teeth pinned as usual, they put some red stones on her lips that resemble this important part.

As an outfit, she is wearing a beautiful black dress with embroidered details of red flowers, combining perfectly with her beauty and especially exquisite figure.

Like Núñez, there are other celebrities who honor their country and Mexican culture, there are those who go a little ahead and show their makeup and outfits, others are waiting precisely for it to be November 2 to do so.

A day ago she shared this publication, she is about to reach 10 red hearts, although she has an impressive makeup on top, it is easy to identify her beautiful face because they managed to keep her essence when she was made up.