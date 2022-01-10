Aleida Núñez offers advice for traveling to the Middle East | Instagram

With an impressive trip before the end of the year, the famous Mexican actress and businesswoman as well as singer Aleida Núñez shared with her fans some tips for traveling to the middle east.

As you will remember, this beauty did it recently, shortly before the end of the year, in fact Aleida Nunez received new year in Dubai, and then continue traveling to the surrounding cities that are just as beautiful.

Immediately several of his millions of followers on Instagram began to ask him how he did to have this impressive trip, obviously you would have to have money to do it although this is not the only requirement to do it.

On several occasions we have observed that this beauty answers some questions from her followers, this means that she is very aware of her followers on Instagram, which not all celebrities do, which is why perhaps she is so loved by her fans.

Aleida Núñez had one of the most impressive trips in Dubai and surrounding cities | Instagram aleidanunez

Although in her Instagram stories she mentioned that some friends were asking her about her trip, she could also refer to her fans who she considers to be her friends.

In the first video, he commented that he was still adjusting to the schedule, as there is a big difference of several hours between Dubai and Mexico, which is why perhaps it was a bit difficult for him to adapt again, the requirements to be able to travel to the places that Aleida enjoyed a few days ago they are simple.

Requirements to travel to the Middle East

One of the main and obvious is the passport, although he did not mention it Aleida Nunez it is more than evident that you will need it and in any case the visa, if your flight arrives in the United States to make a stopover.

After these obvious requirements, a PCR test is requested, which is the C-reactive Protein Test, this is used to identify the infection caused by the virus that caused the pandemic; vaccines certificates are also requested.

They tell me if they dare to go there, it is a very special beautiful trip, I really recommend them, I send them many kisses, “said Aleida Núñez.

This is not the first time that the flirty model of her own brand of jeans has traveled, however this could be the first trip she makes to this part of the world, something that she also mentioned and that perhaps was the means she used to achieve her trip. It would be through a travel agency.

At the beginning of his videos, he commented that there are a large number of agencies, which give you the opportunity to travel to impressive places around the world.