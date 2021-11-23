Aleida Núñez reveals a great detail, “Today was strong” | Instagram

“Today was strong”, the beautiful Aleida Núñez does not stop keeping in touch with her followers on social networks and shared what would be the end of her training, which had an extra because she showed off her charms and a huge detail under her top .

This beautiful Mexican actress shared in her Instagram stories what would be the cooling off of her arduous physical training and made it clear that she was quite strong, so obviously tired and somewhat disheveled, Aleida Nunez was recorded on the treadmill.

Monday aww, today it was strong, that’s how the Televisa star shared the images.

Despite the fatigue, the beautiful former challenger of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy kept a flirtatious gesture and a “close up” to her charms that revealed that her beautiful purple top reveals a huge, great detail.

The followers of Aleida Núñez enjoy following this beautiful woman at every step and, in gratitude for her love and fidelity, she frequently shares images of her day to day, training, projects and more.

Aleida Núñez shares the end of her training and more. Photo: Instagram.

Currently this beautiful woman is more active than ever, she is in the staging Amor de tres, which will be presented on Saturdays this month of November and in which she shares credits with Latin Lover and is also promoting her musical show that it has been compared to that of stars like Ninel conde and Maribel Guardia, for their costumes, beauty, rhythm and talent.

Aleida Nunez She is also very active on television, recently she was a guest of the castings of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy in its second season and a guest of Israel Jaitovich in some of its programs. In one of the above, he got the star in trouble because a boy began to dance in the middle of the dance floor without knowing that his pants would “fly”.

Núñez was also a guest host in one of these programs where she shared on social networks that the call was quite exhausting and how beautiful she looked during it. The beautiful Aleida Núñez wore a stunning short gold sequined dress, which had a prominent neckline at the front. The garment took full advantage of the charms of this beautiful artist and left those who looked at it speechless.

The end of the year is approaching and surely the star of La Fea Más Bella will close it in a spectacular way and with surprises for his followers on social networks and on the small screen. There is definitely Aleida for a while.