Aleida Núñez shines for the camera, “with the bum bum up” | Instagram

Like an Aphrodite !, the beautiful Aleida Núñez overflowed hearts in social networks with just one photograph in which she showed off her charms to the fullest “with the bum bum up”, as the Televisa star posed on a sofa to highlight her imposing anatomy .

The beautiful Mexican actress she chose for the occasion a micro swimsuit in a quite striking green tone that undoubtedly made everyone turn around; however, it was what this swimsuit did not hide that stole sighs in its wake.

Aleida Nunez She complemented her outfit with some subtle accessories, a thin red bracelet on her ankle, a watch and some pretty earrings, which she wore with her completely relaxed hair, but it was her posture that really complemented the image and made it the most spectacular.

It may interest you: Tv Azteca: The host returns. Will she replace Anette Cuburu?

The star of La Fea Más Bella posed face down on a sofa, made herself very comfortable and raised her curves to make them look even more in front of the camera, the natural background and her smile made this the perfect setting to steal sighs.

The beautiful Aleida Núñez shared this photograph on her official Instagram account on June 9 of this year and obtained more than 65 thousand reactions, her followers could not contain themselves to fill this beautiful woman with compliments.

ADMIRE THE BEAUTY OF ALEIDA HERE

Aleida Núñez shines for the camera, “with the bum bum up.” Photo: Instagram.

The ex of Juan Ferrara took advantage of the description of the publication to share the importance of the balance between the mind and the body, this is how she remains really beautiful inside and out.

Serenity is the calm balance of heart and mind …, wrote the actress next to the image.

Aleida has become an influencer and it is with images and phrases like this that she empowers women and seeks to strengthen the harmony and self-esteem of both women and men.

Núñez has made it clear that a strong woman does not need a man to survive, she has shown that an intelligent and hardworking woman is valuable and that intelligence is not in conflict with beauty.

Aleida Nunez has become one of the favorites on social networks and also on the small screen, where despite not being the protagonist of soap operas, she has managed to earn a place in the hearts of viewers, who enjoy watching her on television at the least chance.