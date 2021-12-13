Aleida Núñez shows off from the sofa in a tremendous cachetero | Instagram

A queen! The beautiful Aleida Núñez left her followers speechless with a photograph that really captivated social networks. In the image you can see this beautiful woman modeling in a cachetero on a sofa.

Aleida Nunez It is possessed of enormous beauty and that is why it was based on a light colored sofa to highlight its beauty to the fullest. The beautiful Mexican actress chose for the occasion a small and very fitted top in white, a lace shorts of the same tone and pink ankle boots that highlighted her beautiful legs.

With a huge smile, the beautiful Aleida boasted “even where the leg loses its name”, as this beauty crossed her legs, showing off a little more of her cheek. Definitely, this is one of the spoiled garments of the also singer and especially of her followers, who enjoy admiring her in each and every one of her looks.

Aleida shared this photo on social networks and it was taken up by her fans to share it on a fan account of the former challenger of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy to be able to enjoy her beauty whenever they please. They also take the opportunity to fill her with compliments and others on these other social media accounts.

Aleida Núñez has become a constant face of Mexican television, as she has managed to stay at the forefront after many years of artistic career and starting quite young in this world.

Aleida Núñez shows off from the sofa in a tremendous cachetero. Photo: Instagram.

The beauty of the actress made her way through Mexican soap operas, where unfortunately she has not had leading roles, but characters who have left their mark with their talent and personality.

Juan Ferrara’s ex was appointed to be with him to have his support in the artistic world; However, she has made it more than clear that she does not need a man to stand out and bring out her talents.

Aleida Nunez She has developed as an actress, singer, influencer and even businesswoman. He is currently on tour with the staging Amor de tres, in which he shares credits with the heartthrob Latin Lover.

The artist is also very busy with her clothing line, which is aimed at women and seeks to stylize and lift the figure of her clients, it should be noted that Aleida is the very model of these garments.