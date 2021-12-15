Aleida Núñez shows off her bum bum on video and in front of the mirror | Instagram

With wide hips the flirtatious Mexican actress and businesswoman Aleida Nunez, She shared content on her Instagram stories where we see her delight the pupil of her fans with her boom boom in front of the mirror.

This time it was a photograph and also a micro video where Aleida Núñez appears showing off part of her exercise routine.

Probably on more than one occasion you have wondered how it is possible that this beauty manages to have a dream figure, something that is undoubtedly not so easy to achieve, despite how it seems.

They are two very difficult words to achieve, “perseverance and discipline”, if you manage to combine them to exercise and maintain a strict diet, surely you could have a figure like Aleida Núñez’s and above all a bum Bum tremendous.

On several occasions both in her stories as well as in her feed, we have seen that Aleida performs exercise in addition to yoga, surely she does it on a daily basis, as a simple example in a photo that she shared in her stories we see her handstand.

Aleida Núñez always shows off her exquisite figure | Instagram aleidanunez

The actress is wearing a pair of military green leggings, which reached just below her waist, in addition to a top with wide blue straps and a mask, because despite the fact that the infections have stopped a bit, the infections still continue.

Núñez is right in front of the mirror, while the camera captures her hips, narrow waist and abdomen marked by her abs.

In the second post she made, where we can appreciate her boom boom, the actress is still in the gym, but now she is in front of the mirror while she records herself on video, while raising and lowering her hips a bit.

This made her bum bum look great, marking her curves with the leggings that Aleida Núñez was wearing.

In the video the song of Doja Cat entitled Say So is playing, this melody became quite popular on social networks especially on Tiktok.

Aleida Núñez as influencer

From the moment this beauty started sharing more revealing content, her audience and followers began to grow exponentially.

Nowadays Aleida Nunez He has more than 3.4 million followers on Instagram, a number that continues to grow with each of his posts, especially now that he has started sharing even more revealing content on his exclusive content page.