Aleida Núñez shines next to the silk jacuzzi, “for the night” | Instagram

Ready for a more than special night? The beautiful Mexican actress Aleida Núñez has left her followers speechless where she has made it clear that silk and her skin go very well.

The singer also shared a photograph on her official Instagram account in which she looks really beautiful next to a beautiful and large jacuzzi and apparently more than ready to enjoy it.

Aleida Nunez She perched on an elegant armchair wrapped in a very short silk robe that allowed her followers to admire her shapely and beautiful legs and a little more than that with her pronounced neckline.

The beautiful former member of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy complemented her image with her hair gathered in a towel, ready to enjoy a more than special moment where pampering and relaxing would be a priority.

The publication was shared just a few minutes ago on social networks and has already obtained more than 6000 reactions, Aleida Núñez’s followers took the opportunity to fill her with compliments, emojis and others in reference to her enormous beauty.

Apparently this beautiful woman continues to travel, as we remember that at the end of the year she boasted to us how she received 2022 from nothing more and nothing less than from Dubai. The soap opera star was seen on Instagram with typical local costumes and more, enjoying one of the paradises in the world.

Although it seems that Aleida’s glamorous end of the year was full of joy, it was not, as the actress closed the year with the unfortunate news of the death of her partner, the singer of the famous group Il Divo, Carlos Marín , as a result of Covid-19.

The businesswoman also shared on social networks her enormous consternation at the news and assured to keep many beautiful memories with the singer. However, what the media did not forget was the scandal that had arisen around them.

Aleida Nunez She had boasted of her romance with Marín and later an audio emerged in which the famous allegedly pressured her to deny everything and say that they were just friends.

The situation did not stop Carlos Marín very well, who would come to light to assure that the audio had been altered and that there was actually a beautiful friendship with this beautiful woman.

Many assured that Aleida Nuñez took advantage of Marín’s departure to gain attention from the media, but really only she knows how much she regrets being left and what she must have lived by her side.