Bye Ninel Conde? With a stunning pink suit, the beautiful actress Aleida Núñez seems to have become “the new hottie” and in the style of Ninel she wore all her charms to the fullest.

It was on the stage of Amor de tres, the musical in which he shares credits with nothing more and nothing less than the handsome Latin Lover who Aleida Nunez She looked really stunning in an “Adventurer” style outfit.

The wardrobe and blonde hair of the former star of La Fea Más Bella reminded many of the style of Ninel Conde; However, Aleida gave her her own touch and looked very beautiful in the pink bodysuit with prominent necklines that left a lot of her curves in sight and especially her beautiful and shapely legs.

The outfit of this beautiful woman was full of glitter and feathers highlighting her beauty, as well as a nice evening makeup and her hair perfectly styled in the Hollywood style. Aleida Núñez was caught “incognito” while developing her role in the staging and she looked really beautiful and with a huge smile.

The photograph was shared on the actress and singer’s social networks 19 hours ago, surpassing 13 thousand reactions on the famous Instagram account, who took the opportunity to invite Internet users to their presentations.

See you with the show @amordetresmusical soon in CDMX and Monterrey vestuario @stivenspalacios forum @delacimmaphoto, wrote the actress next to the image.

Núñez’s followers did not miss the opportunity to fill her with compliments and heart emojis in the comment box, they were also happy with what Aleida Núñez shared, since she had indicated that Amor de tres would be available on Saturdays in November and the description indicates that it will be available for a longer time for those who have not enjoyed the musical.

The beauty Aleida Nunez She is one of the most active women in the middle of the show, it seems that the Televisa star is in everything, because in addition to being a singer, actress, businesswoman and influencer, she is a disciplined athlete and many other things, showing that beauty does not is at odds with intelligence.

Recently, Núñez was part of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy where she appeared as a challenger next to Capi Albores and although they both “threw” a lot of desire and had a lot of fun, they did not manage to be crowned as winners of the popular reality show of the Hoy Program. However, the actress had other interventions in the morning star of Televisa.