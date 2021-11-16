Aleida Núñez wears her “boom boom” in the foreground, Alexa Dellanos? | Instagram

Are you Alexa? The beauty Mexican actress Aleida Núñez decided to show off her imposing figure and her famous “boom boom” from Yucatán and the result was really liked by the followers of this beautiful woman.

The image shared on social networks shows the beautiful Aleida Nunez with a style and pose that reminded many of the famous Alexa Dellanos, daughter of Myrka Dellanos, popular for her photographs as an influencer.

For the photography, the star of soap operas like La Fea Más Bella chose a small two-piece swimsuit in a light color and quite flirty that left her followers speechless when the bottom part was lost among her charms.

The beautiful Aleida Núñez posed from what appears to be a yacht, in profile and raising her charms, playing with her abundant blonde hair and with a flirtatious expression very similar to that of Dellanos.

Juan Ferrara’s ex complemented her style with her perfectly groomed nails in light color and some small accessories such as earrings and bracelets, the attention definitely goes to her now famous “bum bum” and many assure that she could be the new “Miss Bum Bum. “of proposing.

Aleida Núñez wears her “boom boom” in the foreground, Alexa Dellanos? Photo: Instagram.

The photograph was shared on the official Instagram account of the famous Televisa on December 18, 2019 and it obtained more than 115 thousand reactions on the famous social network. With this publication, Aleida Núñez was celebrating two million followers on the famous social network.

BEACH HEAT #shooting ☀️☀️ WE ARE ALREADY 2 MILLION !!! Awwww what happiness to share with each one of you different moments of my life⚡️⚡️ I leave 2 million kisses production of my @marxmackoy @ joeles6 and excellent photography of @cbaqueirog # yucatan #portprogress.

The followers of the beautiful Aleida did not take long to fill her with compliments and even risque propositions in the comment box, definitely, her images cause strong reactions on social networks.

Aleida Nunez It is already one of the darlings of Instagram, where it often shares images like this, advertising of its projects, as well as its products. It should be noted that the beautiful actress is also a businesswoman and has her own clothing line for women that specializes in leggings and jeans to shape the figure.

Currently you can see this beautiful woman in the staging Amor de tres, which will be presented on Saturdays this November and in which she looks really spectacular.