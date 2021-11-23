Aleida Núñez affirms that she feels him closer and closer with a photo | Instagram

One of the most flirtatious Mexican actresses is undoubtedly Aleida Núñez, who published one of her most flirtatious snapshots a couple of hours ago, in which she was showing off her shapely legs, stating that she already felt closer to the winter cold.

The picture of Aleida Nunez He shared it through his official Instagram, where he tends to show off his best photos and the best content that he can offer so far, because soon, like Celia Lora, he will have an Internet page with exclusive content.

This was surely a request that his followers had been asking him for a long time, in order to see a little more of his beautiful and tanned skin.

Núñez could earn more money if he so desired, creating an account in Cherryland VIP of the singer and businesswoman Noelia, as she has been sweeping her new platform, it would be a success if she created an account and not just settled for a page.

In her image, she is giving you a little taste of what they could find in her new content, even though she is wearing this flirty cotton dress with long sleeves and high neck, her sneakers were the ones that drew the attention.

These are obviously tall and although it is not the pointed style that this beauty usually uses, they are also just as flirtatious and striking, since they have an animal print pattern that makes you turn to see it immediately.

Aleida Nunez her legs are slightly crossed, so you can see her two shapely legs perfectly, the result of a hard workout in the gym and complemented by yoga to relax her muscles.

The actress of the telenovela “Tomorrow is forever” is posing sitting in a black chair like her dress, only she is sitting on the backrest, a curious way to attract attention.

“Every day winter feels closer,” was the description he added in his publication, as proof of this, despite being a bit cold, he decided to bundle up well in the upper part, despite not showing his charms, he looks the same divine.

