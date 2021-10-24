Aleida Núñez shows off her bum bum in all possible angles | Instagram

For a few days that the beautiful and flirtatious actress Aleida Núñez has left her fans with their mouths open again, this thanks to a video where she is wearing her striking bum bum as she has done for a long time.

Aleida Nunez was promoting a new project in front of the press, this will be a cabaret show entitled “Amor de tres”, which by the way had already promoted it days ago, precisely with the beautiful dress that she is wearing on her video.

This beauty born in Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco in Mexico continues to make her fans fall in love, through her content on Instagram where she usually gives us a little taste of some of her projects and also some of her sessions.

The video was shared three days ago through her official Instagram account, in it we see her posing quite flirtatious, wearing a revealed golden dress with some transparencies, thanks to her magnificent skin tone, the design and color of the dress stands out immediately.

The singer and actress wore a striking dress that exposed part of her upper charms and also her later ones due to the transparencies she had.

The advantage of being a video is fantastic because the beautiful Mexican actress was recorded posing and showing off her curves like never before with this striking piece and in front of the press.

In the first images we see Aleida Nunez posing head-on, showing off her charms, her hips moved a little to the side so that they would immediately attract attention, her pretty hair that adorns her body falls to the sides without covering any of her beauty.

For the following images, we see her posing on her back, wearing her striking bum bum in all its splendor, which has been compared to the best in the show, and it is even said that she has far surpassed Ninel Conde.

It will be from 6, 13, 20 and 27 in CDMX when you will be able to enjoy this show at Foro San Ángel as she herself mentions in her description.

This video, like most of Núñez’s publications, has been completely liked by her fans, since so far it already has 137 thousand 313 reproductions in addition to 356 comments where several affirm that she is a queen.