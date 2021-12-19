Aleida Núñez thus prepares her charm before entering the scene | Instagram

Fifteen minutes before entering the scene, the actress Aleida Núñez finishes preparing to leave her audience impressed with her performance, that’s how it prepares this flirtatious celebrity star.

Being a famous star who captivates with her talent and especially her beauty, it seems that any project of Aleida Nunez It becomes a success, especially for the publications it shares on social networks, excited by the acceptance of the public.

Thanks to new cabaret show where the actress has been working, her popularity has paid off, at least on Instagram she has managed to increase more than one hundred thousand followers.

For a couple of weeks he began to promote “Amor de Tres” his new show where he participates with other celebrities, one of them the judge of the reality show “The stars dance today” Latin Lover and where by the way she was part of the first season.

Aleida Núñez knows how to attract the attention of her fandom | Instagram aleidanunez

Surely you already know that Aleida in addition to being an actress is also a singer and now apparently she has also ventured into the world of dance, especially with her participation in said reality show.

It was in her stories where she showed her final preparation before entering the scene, thanks to third parties she ended up looking beautiful and impeccable, while she recorded her story, an assistant fixed her hair with some last details.

What captivated among the images was precisely Aleida Nunez and her charms, since she was wearing a red bodysuit that we also saw in one of her posts, sporting a long cape with feathers on the edges.

Now in his video he showed us the top, which reveals a bit of his superior charms, which usually happens with the wardrobe of “Love of three“and his character Juana la Cubana.

Although his video lasts a few seconds, those who have seen him will have noticed three details, the first and most obvious his hair and the person who was fixing it, later his charms and finally his mouth.

Núñez was smiling very excited about a new role, but what captivated was that she was sticking her tongue out in a very flirtatious way to one side of her red lips.

Although it will be a short video, the advantage is that it can be reproduced on more than one occasion, it will also have been noticed that her body had small embroidered details that would reflect the light on stage to further captivate the attendees of the place .