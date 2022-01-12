Aleida Núñez shows off her figure from the beach, “De 10” | Instagram @aleidanunez

“And suddenly flash”, this iconic success by Luis Miguel came to mind after seeing a photograph of the beautiful Aleida Núñez that caused a huge scandal in social networks because it made it more than clear that he has a figure “of 10 “.

With a small blue two-piece swimsuit the beautiful Mexican actress Aleida Nunez it was seen from the beach enjoying the Sun, sand and sea, while those present and their followers enjoy its charms and unique beauty.

With a beautiful smile and a great tan, the beautiful singer showed her silhouette lying on a cot and in profile, bringing her hands to her head to better appreciate her hourglass figure.

The beautiful blonde proved to have a waist as small as that of the famous Thalía and showed off her well toned abdomen and shapely legs. This beautiful woman complemented her outfit with some striking colored sunglasses, a flirty bracelet on her ankle and some very shiny and long nails.

Aleida Núñez is definitely a lover of moments of relaxation and Sun, sand and sea. His followers liked this photograph so much that they took it up to share it in an account of only fans of the beautiful actress.

Aleida Núñez shows off her figure from the beach, “De 10”. Photo: Instagram.

The star of soap operas like La Fea Más Bella has become one of the spoiled ones on social networks thanks to her enormous beauty and peculiar style and way of being. Aleida has become an example that women can be beautiful and intelligent and get ahead even with children, alone.

Aleida Nunez She has known how to bring out her talents over time, not only as an actress, an area in which she has established herself thanks to Mexican soap operas, with which she began when she was quite young.

Subsequently, the famous has educated her voice by becoming a talented interpreter who mixes rhythm, beauty and talent on stage, qualities that have led the 40-year-old actress to be part of musicals; such as, recently, Amor de tres, where she shared credits with the handsome Latin Lover.

But this does not stop here, because Juan Ferrara’s ex has also ventured into the business world, this launching her own line of garments for women with which she seeks to give them more security and beauty by molding their curves with leggings and jeans.