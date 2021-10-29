Aleida Núñez as a cowgirl shows off legs and her bum bum | Instagram

The famous model and actress Mexican Aleida Núñez shared a couple of photos with which she left several of her followers sighing wildly, because on this occasion not only her bum bum was the protagonist but also her shapely legs.

For a long time, the interpreter of “Gardenia Campillo” in the telenovela “Mañana es para siempre” has been conquering and provoking sigh after sigh as a result of her flirtatious publications.

Aleida Nunez She takes advantage of her beauty and pampers her fans, on several occasions she has also done it to promote some of the brands she works with.

Wearing brown fringed boots, by the way they had 4 layers of them and they reached the middle of her leg, the businesswoman was wearing denim shorts, this was mini! It was right where her leg ends so her charms were immediately highlighted.

This beauty born in Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco does not take anything away from her with the long-sleeved white top she was wearing, on the contrary, the view is concentrated on her legs and hips.

In the first image, she is standing on the terrace of a beautiful cabin where she is currently staying for several days, in front of her is a wooden bench and one of her legs is on top of it.

The second image is similar to the first, only that in this one it looks even more daring, since despite the fact that she is in the same position, Pablo Glogovski’s ex is a little bent over fixing her boot.

Thanks to this position, her hips and back charms look even more pronounced, it is something that has undoubtedly hypnotized and made her fans even more in love.

Undoubtedly Aleida Nunez She is a short time from becoming an influencer on social networks, despite having 3.4 million followers, as her content makes her more and more popular.

At the moment the beautiful actress has not shared more information about the place where she is, the only thing she knows is that she is enjoying herself to the fullest and is being pampered.

Within an hour of its publication, the model and also a businesswoman already has more than 12 thousand reactions from Internet users, a figure that within a couple of hours could easily double without any problem.