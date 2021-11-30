Aleida Núñez with her jeans on very well, “Quite a queen” | Instagram

Her own jeans! Aleida Núñez dazzled on social networks by looking like a true queen in her own brand’s jeans and the truth is that she looks really spectacular. Showing a lot, but without neglecting the autumn-winter season, the Mexican actress posed like a professional and left everyone speechless.

The beautiful Aleida Nunez It is his own model of his jeans and leggings that he has for sale for women with the aim of shaping and lifting and the truth is that seen in his famous and imposing anatomy they look more than spectacular.

The star of soap operas such as La Fea Más Bella showed off in all angles for her photographer and made it very clear how well her jeans look on her, which highlight the waist, slopes and other curves of the woman and the truth is that she looks really beautiful.

It may interest you: Tania Rincón celebrates TODAY surpassed Venga La Alegría in views

Aleida Núñez complemented her outfit with light blue jeans, quite high and light sneakers and a long-sleeved, high-necked, but very short purple blouse. The Televisa star revealed her well-worked abdomen and showed off her abundant blonde hair to the fullest.

The former challenger of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy shared three photographs in the same publication to model her jeans and show them off to her followers on October 22, 2020, in the description she highlighted that the garment she models is exactly from her brand.

Aleida Núñez with her jeans on very well, “Quite a queen.” Photo: Instagram.

The publication has exceeded 80 thousand reactions on the famous social network and her followers did not take long to fill this beautiful woman with praise and applaud her for becoming a successful businesswoman.

The followers of Aleida Nunez They consider it a real success that she chose to sell shaping garments for women and that she is the model herself, since they enjoy seeing her in her photographs on social networks. In addition, Aleida is an example of a strong, independent and intelligent woman who makes it clear that beauty and intelligence are not in conflict at all.

The life of this famous woman is so good that she has even talked about the possibility of becoming a mother again; However, he made it clear that it would be due to surrogacy, which could be his own sister’s. This woman has acquired enormous popularity on television and on social networks and Aleida Núñez will surely be there for a while.