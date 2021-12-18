Aleida Núñez looks like queen on stage in leather leggings | Instagram

A queen! Once again the spectacular actress Aleida Núñez stole wholesale sighs on social networks by showing off more than her leather leggings on stage. The beautiful Mexican actress decided to take a couple of photographs with which she paralyzed social networks.

Aleida Nunez It was captured from behind while modeling on stage in dim light and without an audience, now Internet users are becoming the audience. This beautiful woman also posed in profile to show off all her attributes to the fullest.

Undoubtedly the favorite photograph was the one in which the singer was also captured from behind, because in it you can see her outstanding attribute very well formed with the leggings of the beautiful actress.

For the occasion, the beautiful Aleida Núñez decided to wear black leather leggings, surely part of her clothing line, which she complemented with a thin, long-sleeved animal print blouse and shiny black sneakers.

The beautiful star of Televisa soap operas played with her hair for photographs, raising it to simulate wearing a high ponytail. The ex of Juan Ferrara posed from the center of the stage.

With these photographs, this beautiful woman invited her followers to see the staging Amor de Tres, in which she shares credits with the handsome Latin Lover. In the play, Aleida Núñez dances, sings and performs for the public.

The talented actress shared that they were in Monterrey more than ready to go on stage and give their best with Amor de tres, a staging that they began to present since last November and with which they are on tour.

Ready !! Show center Monterrey see you now at the Cabaret Show Love of three, wrote the famous next to the images.

The publication was made on Aleida Núñez’s official Instagram account and exceeded 27 thousand reactions on the famous social network. Netizens took advantage of the talented influencer’s comment box to fill it with heart emojis and compliments to her beauty.

Aleida Nunez She is one of the most recognized faces on the small screen and this woman has managed to stay current on Mexican television over time. She began her artistic career when she was very young and today she still looks like a little girl in her 40s.

Núñez has diversified her talents as an actress, singer, television host, model, businesswoman and influencer, proving that beauty and intelligence are not in conflict in a woman.