Aleida Núñez boasts a new photo, with the love of her life | Instagram

For the flirtatious actress, singer and businesswoman Aleida Núñez showing off her figure is something more than normal among her fans, now she once again drew attention only that it was not her curves that caused it, it was rather the fact that she boasted to the love of his life In a photo!

This enterprising beauty and successful actress has recently stood out on social networks, especially on Instagram where she has more than 3.5 million followers, every day with her publications she conquers more hearts.

This time we will tell you a little about this man who on very few occasions appeared next to Aleida Nunez On his official Instagram, he was in fact the one with whom he launched his account.

We are talking about Alexander Glogovsky his son, with whom she had next to her now ex-husband Pablo Glogovsky, they married in 2009 and although they are apparently officially still married, they are already separated.

In the image we see her hugging her little one who apparently is no longer so small, at least in height, despite this Núñez is carrying him with all the love that any mother would do, that if she could, they would continue to carry their children even as adults.

Both are wearing sports outfits, something that is most common today that moms tend to dress similar to their children, to “match” is something that makes them look cute and applies to both boys and girls.

In order not to leave out her beautiful curves, like Aleida Nunez She is in profile you can notice her cute back charms with her tight leggings.

Although the face of your little one is not fully appreciated, only a little of his profile, nose and eyes, we could say that he has a great resemblance to his beautiful mother, both have a very fine profile and pleasant to the eye.

My love for you has no end … Thank God for 8 years Alexander “, said Aleida Núñez.

Despite the fact that the actress and businesswoman has rarely shared information about her son, according to this publication she made 14 hours ago, it could be understood that her son’s birthday is due to his comment in the description.

Her fans who adore the beautiful model immediately began to give love to their son as well, congratulating him and at the same time also referring to her that she has done a good job educating him.