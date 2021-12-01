Aleida Núñez boasts flexibility dancing on stage | Instagram

For a couple of weeks that the flirtatious actress and singer as well as a model Aleida Núñez has been sharing content related to her new project, she recently shared a scene where we show off your flexibility.

This well-known celebrity star has delighted her millions of followers with each of her publications, since she opened her Instagram account, however the most recent ones have been the most liked by her fans.

Without a doubt for Aleida Nunez It has been quite easy to show off her exquisite figure in its content, just as it happens with other famous celebrities in the middle, although of course everyone does it in their own style.

Six hours ago the actress who collaborated with Lucero and Fernando Colunga in the telenovela Mañana es para Siempre, shared a publication where she appears showing in the stage your flexibility while dancing with a partner.

Aleida Núñez boasts flexibility dancing on stage | Instagram aleidanunez

In the image we can see Núñez wearing a black bodysuit as part of her wardrobe for the cabaret show “Amor de Tres”, this is tiny and has a cute design on the front, as footwear she is wearing sneakers with golden straps .

Her shapely legs and huge upper charms immediately catch the eye, despite the position she is in, she ends up showing off all her charm.

See you at the Cabaret show, performance, music, dance: Amor de Tres Musical, soon in CDMX and Monterrey, “said Aleida Núñez.

Her dance partner holds her by the waist while with the other hand he takes one of her legs, the balance point of Aleida Nunez It is only one of his legs, because one is in the air, he placed a lot of trust in the dancer.

What their fans think

Several of her fans were sad to see her, because they wanted to be the one who held the tiny waist of the actress and model, among the comments they did not hesitate to let him know that they were jealous of the dancer.

Others of her followers are excited by the great acceptance that this show has had, and they continue to support her and send her good wishes, as has happened since she started this exciting project for Aleida.