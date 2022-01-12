Aleida Núñez raises her flirtatious charms doing yoga | Instagram

For Aleida Núñez, exercise has always been an important part of her life since she was young, now it has also included yoga, that’s how it appeared in a Photo which she shared by raising her posterior charms thanks to a flirtatious position.

Surely you immediately identify the name of Aleida Nunez, who has participated in different Mexican soap operas, as well as television programs that conquer Mexicans, especially when he boasts his figure in them.

He shared this image both in his Instagram stories as well as in his feed, he was putting together a pair of dark brown leggings and a green top that let us see a bit of his back, he also wore a pair of light brown tennis shoes, everything her outfit matched perfectly.

The Mexican businesswoman stood stretching as she hugged her calves with her arms, thus exposing her back posing charms.

It seems that the place where he was doing it was the landing of a wide staircase, as can be seen in the photograph, with a relaxing ornament painted on the wall, a huge bamboo that seems to be in the water while it moves a little .

Besides going to the gym Aleida Núñez also performs yoga | Instagram aleidanunez

Bamboo, when you erase the voids that cause depression from your life, you only have to be happy, “wrote Aleida Núñez.

A day ago he shared this publication on Instagram, his fans and great admirers have given him more than 17 thousand red hearts and hundreds of comments alluding to his description where he is completely right.

Beautiful and beautiful divine precious “,” Very beautiful and very beautiful, starting the year with good energy, kisses “,” You are a goddess that is the attitude of the beginning of the week, I love you love “, commented her fans.

Something that has always caught the attention of the flirtatious actress and businesswoman is the fact that she constantly shows off her figure, of which she is more than evident, she feels great pride especially when it appears in her social media content.

Aleida Núñez as a businesswoman

In addition to being a well-known actress and model, this Jalisco-born beauty has also become a great businesswoman, she has launched several lines of sports outfits as well as jeans that highlight the later charms.

Being the same model of this type of designs, like Kim Kardashian she tends to promote them on her Instagram account, constantly wearing them.