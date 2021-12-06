Aleida Núñez lowers her coat, her only outfit, “JLo style” | Instagram

“Her only outfit”, the beautiful Aleida Núñez gave a revealing preview of her exclusive content on social networks and the result was truly spectacular. The followers of this beautiful Mexican actress were amazed at her only outfit: a coat.

In the purest style of Jennifer López, the beauty Aleida Nunez She lowered her elegant coat to reveal to netizens that it was the only outfit she was wearing and more than that, her charms and curves underneath it.

Juan Ferrara’s ex shared this magnificent photograph on her official Instagram account as a taste of her exclusive content, which is already a success. Aleida Núñez posed like a professional in the dim light with her eyes closed as enjoying the moment, with a natural make-up and her hair perfectly combed.

It may interest you: Livia Brito from the closet boasts the most flirtatious outfit

The former challenger of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy also revealed a flirty detail, a tattoo on her shoulder that was being discovered before the fall of the elegant coat that showed part of her great charms.

ADMIRE THE BEAUTY OF ALEIDA HERE

Aleida Núñez lowers her coat, her only outfit, “JLo style.” Photo: Instagram.

The photograph was shared on the social networks of the beautiful Aleida Núñez a day ago and has received more than 20 thousand reactions in the famous social network, together with the image, it spoke of a very important quality of both men and women and that moves all senses.

Sensuality is the total mobilization of the senses …, the actress wrote with her publication.

Aleida Nunez She took the opportunity to subtly invite her followers to her exclusive content page by sharing the address to join and subscribe in the description, and netizens did not miss the opportunity to fill this beautiful woman with roses, hearts and compliments in the comment box.

The beautiful Aleida has already shared other tastes of its content and the truth is that they have been a success. In the last photograph we can see the singer also trying to cover the most essential of her anatomy with only a sheet, giving a touch of mysticism and privacy by taking the photograph from a room.

The beauty of the famous Televisa star has caused the doors to open easily to this type of content so popular today and surely in a short time it will become one of the most popular. Beautiful women like Yanet García, Celia Lora and others are part of this concept, the same as Alex Lora’s daughter, it is quite well paid.