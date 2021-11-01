Aleida Núñez takes off more than the disguise and reveals surprise | Instagram

The beauty Mexican actress Aleida Núñez has really surprised her followers on social networks this after she decided to share a photograph in which she made it clear that she took off more than the costume in this Halloween.

Aleida Nunez He decided to show himself on Instagram in a photograph where his only outfit were a mask and bunny ears in black, a character with which he accelerated the hearts of his followers.

The charming actress who gave life to Yazmín García in the soap opera La Fea Más bella used only her long, completely straight blonde hair and one of her hands to try to cover the most essential of her charms and, incidentally, a lot of skin of this beautiful woman was left behind. view.

The beautiful Aleida Nunez She used only a few small bracelets on her wrist as accessories and, ultimately, the gaze went to her long black nails, although more precisely to what they were trying to cover.

The flirtatious singer took advantage of having all the attention of her followers with this more than special photograph on her official Instagram account to share good news for all of them. Juan Ferrara’s ex shared a surprise, because very soon she will have her own exclusive content page.

Aleida Núñez takes off more than the disguise and reveals surprise. Photo: Instagram.

Despite being one of the most beautiful and followed women on social media, the beautiful Aleida Nunez It was taking a long time to take the step of having its own exclusive content page and has announced it this Halloween ensuring that very soon they will have their AleidaNúñezVIP, or at least that is what he implies with his message.

HALLOWEEN … soon AleidanuñezVIP special for you … #halloween @ alfredo.cedillo, wrote the famous next to the photograph.

The publication shared a day ago on the famous social network has exceeded 25 thousand reactions and the followers of the former member of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy did not resist telling her how beautiful she is.

Aleida also spoiled her followers with two more photos on Instagram, in which she became nothing more and nothing less than one of the most famous and emblematic characters of Mexican culture: La Catrina.

The beautiful artist was characterized as La Catrina with a makeup full of color, brightness and art and a beautiful headdress where flowers and other details could not be missing. The Televisa star dressed in a beautiful and flamboyant dress in shades of black and red.