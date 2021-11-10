Aleida Núñez teaches the bottom, she would wear her shorter dress | Instagram

Being an actress who started modeling the flirtatious Aleida Núñez, she knows very well the poses that make her look more daring, as happened with her most recent photo where she is showing off her curves and her shapely legs with a short dress.

If you are an admirer of this beauty of entertainment, you will know that she loves to wear dresses, especially when it comes to tiny pieces that are also tight to her body.

Aleida Nunez He shared this new photo five hours ago with a really tremendous perspective, since it was not only the angle, it also had a lot to see where he was, as this beautiful actress posed in front of a mirror.

This is how we can admire the best of Núñez from different angles both front and back, her dress is gray with long sleeves, although it is a basic style thanks to her body with marked curves makes it look perfect in it.

One of the supports that always helps you look even more beautiful and stylized are the heels, the higher and steeper your legs look even more, in addition to that the muscles are marked in an aesthetic way.

As it happened with this flirty photo, where it seems that the photographer decided to lie down to take it, it was a total success because his fans do not stop pointing out it in their comments.

The dress of the actress, model and businesswoman is so short that her later charms almost peeked out from under the finish of this flirty gray garment.

In five hours Núñez is about to reach 40 thousand red hearts, also having 786 comments, where of course and as usual he has several emojis in love with his curves, his beauty and especially his personality.

Wow how beautiful and wonderful “,” Beautiful I just fell in love “,” Holy God what a beautiful woman “, Internet users commented.

This time Aleida Nunez He decided not to accompany his publication with a nice reflection as he usually does, on the contrary he only placed three ellipsis followed by a kind of “cloud”, referring to thinking.

Without further details of the place where the photo was taken, the beautiful businesswoman is in a wooden dining room with red chairs, in the background by the reflection of the mirror you can see a beautiful chandelier that adorns the room where she is in addition to the long mirror .