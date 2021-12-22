Aleida Núñez, the actress chooses her best outfit, only her hands | Instagram

With only her hands! This is how the beautiful Aleida Núñez was captured by the photographer, who definitely chose her best outfit for this photograph, Eva’s outfit and her fans ended up more than pleased.

The beautiful Mexican actress decided that the best thing for this photo shoot was not to wear an outfit and made water her accomplice to show off her anatomy to the fullest for social networks. The beautiful Aleida Nunez She only used a few accessories like subtle bracelets and earrings to complement her image.

The Televisa star got into the water and was captured by the photograph when she emerged, revealing her curvy figure and enormous charms, while you can see on her face how focused she is on enjoying that moment.

Aleida Núñez wore a quite natural face, her hair completely wet and her white nails and a cingura tattoo on one of her shoulders stood out from her beautiful skin, the truth is that it is a more than artistic photograph.

This beautiful woman has become one of the favorites on social networks and has undoubtedly proven that beauty and intelligence are more than compatible in a woman because she has used both to be part of stardom.

Aleida Núñez, the actress chooses her best outfit, only her hands. Photo: Instagram.

On these Christmas dates and since November, Juan Ferrara’s ex has been quite “moved” because she is on tour with the staging Amor de tres, in which she shares credits with the handsome Latin Lover.

Núñez has shared publicity and fragments of the cabaret show on various occasions where he excels at dancing, singing and performing on stage, looking really spectacular in small and attractive outfits.

Added to this, Aleida Nunez She has launched another recent project, her exclusive content page, which she has also publicized on her social networks and in which she claims to give much more of herself to her followers.

The truth is that the content of said page must be more than spectacular since the tests that the Televisa star has given on social networks have been really good and have shown a lot of her beauty and more flirtatious than ever.

Aleida began her professional life while still very young and possessed of great beauty and personality, she has managed to remain in force on Mexican television despite never having been the protagonist of soap operas.