Aleida Núñez heats the networks with her “bum bum” in cachetero | Instagram

It could be the new Miss Bum Bum !, the beautiful Aleida Núñez once again left everyone speechless, showing off her “bum bum” with tremendous cachetero and in the middle of autumn. The change of season is never an impediment to show off what you have to the fullest.

The Mexican actress She decided that it was a good time to delight her followers so she used a light colored cashmere, a green blouse and high boots that match perfectly with her cheeks to look really stunning.

Aleida Nunez She complemented her outfit with her abundant wavy blonde hair and perfect makeup. The actress of the telenovela La Fea Más Bella posed as flirtatious and with a huge smile for the camera with a pose that enchanted her followers.

Juan Ferrara’s ex highlighted her “bum bum” by posing almost completely on her back and raising one of her legs a little, this in a place full of nature and vegetation that made the perfect complement to her beauty.

The actress stressed that although the season had changed to Autumn, it was still hot, so she decided to combine both looks, the cashmere and boots and of course the result was more than attractive to her followers.

Autumn afternoon, with spring heat … ☀️, wrote the famous next to the photograph.

The beautiful Aleida Núñez shared this photo on October 15, 2020 and obtained more than 100,000 reactions on the famous social network, which once again confirms how much Internet users like its content. The comment box was immediately filled with compliments for the beautiful singer and businesswoman.

This beautiful woman has become an influencer thanks to her enormous beauty and intelligence. As a young girl, she began to make her way on the small screen thanks to the world of soap operas, always leaving a mark on each of her characters.

Even the beautiful Aleida Nunez She is remembered by many as “la takes husbands”, because she gave life to Yazmín García in La Fea Más Bella and ended up staying with the character of Osvaldo Benavides, who was the husband of one of the Cuartel de las Feas.

But the beautiful Aleida has many more soap operas in her career and to this are added her participation in various television programs, such as the Hoy Program, where she was part of the challengers of the first season of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy.

The artist also has her own musical show, which she is promoting in various programs and social networks such as Amor de tres, in which she uses rhythm, her beauty and vocal talent to conquer the public.