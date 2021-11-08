Aleida Núñez wears her beauty in pink, like a whole Barbie Girl | Instagram

Spectacular !, the beautiful Aleida Núñez once again made use of her beauty to leave everyone speechless on social networks. The beautiful Mexican actress She decided that pink would be her thing and she looked like a Barbie Girl on the streets.

The spectacular famous chose for the occasion a rather short and fitted pink top and a short cheek in the same color but much lower in tone, she complemented her outfit with sneakers matching her top.

The outfit of the La Fea Más Bella star wore her statuesque figure to the fullest, as the curves were the common denominator of the two images she shared with this outfit. However, what was also very clear is that the spectacular Aleida Nunez She has a very well worked abdomen and shapely and beautiful legs.

It may interest you: Billie Eilish launches her first fragrance, enamor your senses

The Televisa star complemented her image with her completely straight blonde hair, natural makeup and small accessories, but without a doubt, her best accessory was her beautiful smile.

Aleida Núñez posed from the streets, standing and sitting on a bench, in both images she looks really beautiful and makes it clear that at her 40 years of age she asks nothing of the 20-year-old girls, because she looks really beautiful.

Aleida Núñez wears her beauty in pink, like a whole Barbie Girl. Photo: Instagram.

Núñez has always been characterized by her beauty, even from a very young age, when she began in soap operas and made her way with her talent and the stamp that she put on each of her characters.

Without a doubt, one of the most remembered characters of the actress and singer is Yazmín García, “la quita husbands”, whom she played in the soap opera La Fea Más Bella alongside Jaime Camil and Angélica Vale. Yazmín met one of the husbands of the members of the Cuartel de las Feas, friends of Leticia Padilla Solís, and ended up “taking it off”, for less luck, she ends up working in the same company as the ex of her now partner, a character played by Osvaldo Bonavides.

We can currently see the beautiful Aleida Nunez in the presentations of his show “Amor de tres”, which is full of beauty, music and rhythm; Well, this beautiful woman has put together a really attractive show to the public and is advertising it both on some television programs and on her social networks.

Although she has not had a leading role, this beautiful woman is one of the best known faces on Mexican television and will surely continue to be for a long time to come and why not say it, she could become the new Maribel Guardia, because at 40 she still looks like a young lady.