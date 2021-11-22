Aleida Núñez does not close her legs and is captured from the spa | Instagram

Too much exposure! The beautiful Aleida Núñez was captured in the most relaxed way and her fans went crazy on social networks because the Mexican actress forgot to close her legs in this unique moment.

Aleida Nunez Apparently she was enjoying a very special day, enjoying her connection with herself and leaving work and stress outside the door; however, what he did not leave out was the camera.

The Mexican actress She was caught enjoying a special moment with herself on a comfortable spa lounge chair and she relaxed too much, as she did not close her beautiful and well-worked legs.

The former challenger of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy enjoyed this moment with only a towel on her spectacular anatomy and one more on her head, she made it clear that she was not wearing anything else and Internet users were more than focused on discovering it.

It was Aleida Núñez herself who shared this special photograph on her official Instagram account on December 27, 2020 and has obtained more than 49 thousand reactions to the publication.

The beautiful ex of Juan Ferrara took advantage of the description of the publication to share a powerful and very important message, highlighting the importance of being well with yourself and taking “time”.

Fill your heart with love and unique moments … ✨ ♀️, wrote the famous Televisa actress.

The followers of this spectacular woman did not miss the opportunity to fill their box of comments with compliments and risque propositions, Aleida Nunez he loves connecting with his audience so he doesn’t delete their comments.

Currently this beautiful woman can be admired in beauty and talent in the staging Amor de tres alongside the also very handsome Latin Lover. The singer also shared in her Instagram stories some images about the play inviting Internet users once again to come and enjoy this story.

Aleida is one of the most beloved women on Mexican television and social networks, her beauty and charisma have kept her in force for years on the small screen and now with social networks her popularity has spread remarkably.

Although many will remember her as “la removes husbands” from La Fea Más Bella, Aleida has proven to be a very different woman from this famous character and that she does not need to fight for a man or depend on him in any way.